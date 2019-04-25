LinkedIn often tells people when you view their profiles and shows them your name. That person may even get an email or alert saying you viewed their profile. Here’s how to browse privately without LinkedIn sharing this information.

It may seem silly to prefer anonymity on a social network, but other social networks don’t work this way. Facebook and Twitter don’t send someone a notification whenever you view their profile.

To find this option, head to the LinkedIn website, click your profile icon on the top bar, and select “Settings & Privacy.”

Click “Visibility” on the left-hand side, then click “Profile viewing options.”

Select how you want to appear. You can select “Private Mode” for pure private browsing or select your private profile characteristics, which may appear as just “Someone on LinkedIn” or something more specific.

People will still see that someone viewed their profile after you view their profile — but they’ll see only that an anonymous person viewed it.

As LinkedIn warns you on this settings page, there’s just one downside: When you become anonymous to other people, they become anonymous to you. LinkedIn will hide the names of people who view your profile from you after you enable this anonymity option.