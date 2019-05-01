Google updates Chrome with major new versions every six weeks and security patches more often than that. Chrome normally downloads updates automatically but won’t automatically restart to install them. Here’s how to immediately check for updates and install them.

How to Update Google Chrome

While Google Chrome downloads and prepares updates in the background, you still need to restart your browser to perform the installation. Because some people keep Chrome open for days—maybe even weeks—the update could be idly waiting to install, putting your computer at risk.

In Chrome, click menu (three dots) > Help > About Google Chrome. You can also type chrome://settings/help into Chrome’s location box and press Enter.

Chrome will check for any updates and immediately download them as soon as you open the About Google Chrome page.

If Chrome has already downloaded and is waiting to install an update, the menu icon will change to an up arrow and take on one of three colors, depending on how long the update has been available:

Green: An update has been available for two days

An update has been available for two days Orange: An update has been available for four days

An update has been available for four days Red: An update has been available for seven days

After the update has installed—or if it’s been waiting for a few days—click “Relaunch” to finish the update process.

Warning: Make sure you save anything you’re working on. Chrome reopens the tabs that were open before the relaunch but doesn’t save any of the data contained in them.

If you’d rather wait to restart Chrome and finish up the work you’re doing, just close the tab. Chrome will install the update the next time you close and reopen it.