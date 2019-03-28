Summary AirPods firmware updates automatically when you meet Apple's prerequisites.

If updates aren't automatic, force an update by placing AirPods near a paired Apple device (that's connected to Wi-Fi) for 30 minutes with a closed lid while connected to power.

Check firmware version by reconnecting AirPods and using iOS or macOS settings to locate version information.

AirPods rely on software updates to bring new features, fix bugs, device compatibility, and performance improvements. If things aren't behaving as expected, it's a good idea to check whether updates are available. AirPods should update automatically, but here's how to force a firmware update if needed.

Your AirPods firmware will update automatically so long as these prerequisites are met:

The AirPods are in their charging case with the lid closed.

The charging case is plugged into power via a USB cable.

The charging case is within range of the paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

The paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi.

You've waited at least 30 minutes with the lid closed.

The charging cable and 30-minute wait time requirement should be all that's needed for your AirPods to take care of firmware updates automatically, with no intervention on your part.

AirPods will not automatically update if the charging case is placed on a wireless charger (Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe), the lid is left open, or the Apple device to which they have previously been connected has an internet connection via cellular data.

If you don't want to wait for an automatic AirPods update, Apple has provided step-by-step instructions to force a firmware update.

Ensure your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max are within Bluetooth range (typically less than 10 meters or 33 feet) of their paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac and check that your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi.

Put your AirPods or AirPods Pro into their charging case and close the lid. Plug the charging cable into the AirPods or AirPods Pro charging case and a USB charger or port. AirPods Max owners will insert one end of the charging cable into the bottom-right earphone and the other into a USB charger or a computer USB port.

Wait at least 30 minutes with the charging case closed for the firmware to update. You won't see any visual onscreen indicator to suggest an update is underway, which isn't ideal. Follow the steps in the next section to check your firmware version, which should reflect the latest version.

How to Check Your AirPods Firmware Version

To find your AirPods firmware version, reconnect your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, open the charging case near their paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and follow these instructions.

iPhone and iPad

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Select your AirPods below your Apple Account profile picture at the top, scroll to the bottom of the page, and choose ”Version.” The version number of the current firmware installed on your AirPods is displayed in the Version field and the charging case in the Case field.