When you sign in to Chrome using your Google Account, a whole bunch of your personal information gets saved and synced across all your devices, but what if you want to delete everything stored in the cloud? Here’s how to remove your synced information.

RELATED: How to Turn Syncing On or Off in Chrome

How to Delete Synced Information

If you’re already signed in to Chrome and Syncing is turned on, fire up Chrome, click on your profile picture, and then, click “Syncing to.” You can also type chrome://settings/people into the Omnibox and hit Enter.

Under the People heading, click on “Sync and Google services.”

Next, click on “Data from Chrome sync” and a new tab will open.

If you aren’t signed in to Chrome on this device, you can still delete all your information from Google’s servers by heading over to your Google Account sync settings page, and sign in through your browser—it doesn’t even have to be Chrome!

After you’ve entered your email and password, you’ll be greeted with a list of all the types of information stored in the cloud. Next to each entry is a number indicating how many of each is currently synced up.

RELATED: How to Choose What Information to Sync in Chrome

Scroll to the bottom until you see “Reset Sync.” Click on it to wipe all the information from Google’s servers.

Note: Clicking this button does not delete anything that’s stored locally on your device. It erases everything stored in the cloud and turns off syncing between devices when signed in to Chrome with this account. The copy of information stored on other devices won’t delete either.

Click “OK.”

After clicking OK, a prompt notifying you that sync has been cleared and turned off pops up.

If you want to get rid of absolutely everything stored on your local machine as well, you can obliterate all browsing data from your browser’s settings. You can do this by typing chrome://settings into your Omnibox and hitting Enter. Once in the Settings tab, scroll down to the bottom and click on “Advanced.”

Scroll down a little bit more until you see “Clear Browsing Data.” Click on it.

Next, click “Advanced,” choose “All time” from the drop-down menu, tick all the information you want to delete from your browser, then click “Clear Data.”

Follow the prompts, and everything you’ve ever saved, done, or visited in Google Chrome is wiped clean from your browser. The next time you fill in a form, try to sign in, want to go to that one site you visited last week, you’ll have to dig a bit deeper into your physical memory to complete these tasks.