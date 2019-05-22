Newsletters are fantastic for delivering essential updates to your followers about your business or organization. With the help of specific features in Microsoft Word, you’ll be able to create a beautiful, professional newsletter in no time.

Creating Newsletter-Style Columns in Word

Arranging your text via columns is an essential part of creating a newsletter. Luckily with Word, that doesn’t involve inserting several text boxes (though you can certainly do it that way). What’s better is you can input your content first and then format it afterward.

There are a few ways of going about this, the first being applying a column style to the entire document. To do this, head over to the “Layout” tab and select “Columns.”

Once selected, a drop-down menu will appear. You can choose any of the options you like, and it will automatically apply to the entire document, as per the default setting. Let’s go ahead and select “Three.”

Once selected, you’ll get something that looks like this:

Not bad, right? It looks nice, but there may be certain situations in which you’d like to format separate parts of the newsletter differently. That’s fine, too.

If there is a single paragraph that you’d like to format in columns, then go ahead and select that paragraph.

Next, head back to the “Columns” options and select the option that fits your requirements. We’ll use “Left” in this example.

As you can see, the selected paragraph took on the “Left” column format while the other content was left untouched.

What if you wanted to leave the first paragraph in the standard format, but you wanted the rest of the content to take on the dual-column format? Go ahead and put your cursor on the section from which we will begin the formatting—in this case, the beginning of paragraph two.

Head back to our column options. This time, select “More Columns” from the bottom of the list of options.

The “Columns” window will appear, providing several customization options for your columns. At the top of the window, you’ll find the “Presets” group. Here you’ll find the same options that you saw in the previous drop-down menu. We’ll go ahead and select “Three,” but if you wanted four or more columns, you could enter the desired amount in the “Number of columns” option below the “Presets” group.

In the “Width and spacing” group, you’re able to customize the size and spacing of the columns. By default, all of the columns will take on the credentials given in column 1, keeping an equal width between everything. To customize the other columns separately, uncheck the box next to “Equal column width” and the other column options will become available.

Note that the “Line Between” option will place a vertical separator line between columns of text.

Now click the box next to “Apply to.” A drop-down menu will appear. Since we have placed our cursor at the beginning of the second paragraph, if we select “This point forward,” then the first paragraph won’t take on the format change. Go ahead and select that, then click “OK.”

Now, while the first paragraph remains a single column, all other content in the document has taken on the three-column form.

Another neat trick is adding section breaks to the document and then formatting each section. Once you’ve inserted your section break, go ahead and head back to the “Columns” window again. You’ll notice a new option has appeared in the list next to “Apply to.” This new option will, as the name suggests, apply the settings to only this section of the document. Select the preset you want, choose “This section” from the “Apply to” options, and then click “OK.”

Play around with these options to create the perfect newsletter. But since we’re here, we may as well add one final touch to finish off our newsletter.

Add a Drop Cap for Professional Appeal

A drop cap is that very large capital letter you find at the beginning of a text block that drops down two or more lines. This is usually a good indicator for the beginning of a new topic and is often used in newsletters, magazines, and newspapers.

Go ahead and highlight the letter that we want to make the change to.

Head over to the “Insert” tab and then click the “Drop Cap” button.

Now, select “Dropped” from the list of options.

You’ll now have a drop-capped “M.”

Fancy, right?