Microsoft’s OneDrive makes it easy to share and unshare files and folders. But what if you want to see everything you’ve shared, in one simple list? OneDrive can do that easily, and here’s how you get to it.

Log into your account on the OneDrive site. You can also sign in to your Office 365 account and select OneDrive from the app launcher.

Note that OneDrive for Business will also show you things people have shared with you in a separate tab, but sadly that’s not an option in a personal OneDrive.

In the menu on the left-hand side, click “Shared.”

All of the files and folders you’ve shared will be displayed.

That’s it. It’s that easy. If you’re a big sharer of files this feature is worth bearing in mind because although Dropbox can give you this information as well, neither iCloud or Google Drive can. That’s not quite so surprising for iCloud, as Apple has long been known for doing their own thing, but it is pretty astonishing that Google, a company built on its ability to surface information, can’t tell you what files you’ve shared from their cloud storage.

Google Drive isn’t having the best time at the moment, and currently, OneDrive is looking like a better option in some ways. This is definitely one of those ways.