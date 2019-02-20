Windows 10’s Sticky Notes app is a powerful note-taking solution, but it doesn’t let you restore deleted notes—or does it? Although this feature isn’t part of the desktop app, there’s a way to get your deleted notes back.

How to Recover Deleted Sticky Notes

You’ve accidentally deleted a sticky note that had some important information on it, but the desktop app doesn’t have a way to recover—or even see—the items that you deleted. Well, thanks to Sticky Notes syncing everything to the cloud, you can now recover any notes you may have removed, directly from your Microsoft Outlook account.

Note: To access this feature you need to sign in with a Microsoft account on Windows 10. Also, Microsoft only keeps your sticky notes for as long as your deleted items folder holds them—usually 30 days.

Fire up Outlook.live.com and sign in to your Microsoft account you use for Windows 10.

Once you’ve signed in, scroll down the left pane and click on “Deleted Items.”

Scroll through the list until you see the items you want to recover. If you have multiple items, click the bubble next to each item first and then click “Restore.”

The selected items disappear from the folder and leave you wondering if anything happened. When you return to the desktop app, nothing seems to have changed. That’s because the syncing process is a bit slow, and you have to add any recovered notes onto your desktop manually.

From the desktop app, click the three dots menu button on any note, then click “Notes List.”

A list of all notes is available from here. You can easily search, delete, and show anything contained in this list provided. Right-click the previously deleted note and then click on “Open Note.”

If, for whatever reason, the recovered note doesn’t appear in the Notes List, click on the setting cog in the upper right corner.

Scroll down the settings until you see the “Sync now” button and click it.

Head back to your notes list and follow the previous steps to have your note appear back on your desktop.