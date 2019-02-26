powerpoint logo

Inserting a hyperlink in a PowerPoint presentation is great for quick access to external resources relevant to your content. However, the underline that comes with it may distract the audience from the message of the slide. Here’s how to remove it.

Removing the Underline From Hyperlink Text

While PowerPoint doesn’t have a specific option for removing the underline from hyperlink text, there’s a very simple workaround. What we’re going to do is remove the link from the text, place an invisible shape over that text, and then add the link to that shape.

Go ahead and open your presentation, move to the slide that contains the underlined hyperlink text, and locate that text.

underlined hyperlink text

Right-click the text and select “Remove Link” from the list of options.

remove link

Next, head over to the “Insert” tab and click the “Shapes” button.

shapes

A drop-down menu will appear, presenting several different shapes. Go ahead and select the first rectangle in the “Rectangles” group.

rectangle

Click and drag to draw a rectangle, completely covering the text from which you removed the hyperlink.

hidden hyperlink text

A new “Format” tab will appear in the “Drawing Tools” tab group.

format tab

On this tab, click the “Shape Fill” button

shape fill

On the drop-down menu, select “No fill.”

check no fill

Now repeat these steps for the shape’s outline. Click the “Shape Outline” button.

shape outline

Then select “No Outline.”

check no outline

Next, click the edge of the shape to select it. Even though the shape has no outline or fill now, it shouldn’t be hard since we know where the shape is. Just watch for the cursor change to find it.

With the shape selected head over to the “Insert” tab and click the “Link” button.

link

On the drop-down, select “Insert Link.”

insert link

A new window will appear. Copy the destination URL in the address bar and then click “OK.”

insert link in address bar

It’s always a good idea to make sure everything works before stepping in front of your audience to give your presentation. Go ahead and preview the slideshow to make sure that the link is working properly.