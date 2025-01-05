I’ve always kept a small music library on my phone, so I’ve tried a lot of offline players. The paid apps are usually great, but most of the free ones are packed to the gills with ads. That’s why I dug up a few good ad-free alternatives.

How to Choose A Player From This List

What you need from a music player can be as different as your music taste. I’d love an app that has a clean, material-themed interface and no ads. Some want finer equalizer controls or effects. Others need maximum compatibility for music file formats.

You might just need the app to keep your offline music collection in one place. In that case, you’ll want easy metadata management (lyrics, album art, tags, track info, and such).

Then it’s the small touches that you can take into account. For example, people who like listening to entire albums would appreciate a gapless playback feature. Even if you only ever stream music, an offline music app can help you build and keep a library of podcasts and audiobooks.

I tried to put together a healthy mix of apps, so there should be something here for most people. I’ve also tried to highlight the best features of each app to help you pick.

Auxio - For Ease Of Use

“Simple and rational,” reads the Auxio description. When you first open the app, it’ll load every single audio file saved on your phone. Auxio will neatly organize them into tracks, albums, artists, and genres. You can tweak these tabs in settings. You can also exclude or include on-device folders in settings to remove non-songs.

There’s a search with filters. You can play a random song with the floating shuffle button. The playback controls stick to the bottom. On the bottom, you get a handy button for quick EQ toggles. The interface is intuitive because the developer is not trying to reinvent anything.

Auxio isn’t without a few special touches, though. It has a feature for auto playing your music when you connect to headphones. It can normalize the volume across the queue. And you can change the look and feel of the theme a little bit. You can turn it into a widget for your home screen, too.

It doesn’t have any tag editing or file management features. I’d skip Auxio if you need those.

It’s free, open-source, and privacy-friendly. You can sideload it using the APK package from the developer’s GitHub page or install it from the F-Droid store. It’s not available on Google Play.

Gramophone - Material Goodness

Gramophone features Google’s new Material You design. An elegant design, pretty animations, and adaptive colors make it stand out among local music players, who look stuck in 2015. I love the wiggly seek bar in particular.