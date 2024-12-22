For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to own a physical eReader. I recently got a Kindle, but before that, I read on my phone for many years. Using my phone got me out of many slumps because it's always handy, but physical books aren’t. You just need the right app.

What Makes A Great eBook Reader App?

You want a great eReader app because if you love the app, you’ll spend more time on it and hopefully get into reading again. I’ve tried almost every eReader app, so I can tell you with (some reasonable) confidence what makes an eReader great.

Firstly, you want the app to support all kinds of document formats, even less common ones like comic books or graphic novels. When you're downloading books from the internet, you don't want to worry about converting them to the right format first. That's an extra step, and I want to get you reading in as few steps as possible. Secondly, you should be able to tweak and customize the look and feel of the app to your liking (fonts, spacing, layouts, themes, animations, colors, status indicators, and such).

Finally, it should have that one special feature you absolutely need in your eReader. For me, it’s a pop-up dictionary that shows me the definition of a word when I press down on it. You might want a specific accessibility feature, a text-to-speech reader, or perhaps even a speed reading tool. Whatever that special feature is, you should pick an app that has it.

Google Play Books and the Kindle app are perfectly fine. They keep your books in the cloud (perfect if you switch devices often) and provide a decent enough interface to read for long periods. But they’re only compatible with just one or two file formats. Neither app plays nicely with formats other than EPUB or MOBI. You have to manually upload your files to the cloud to read the books, so these apps aren't totally offline. Plus, you can’t really fine-tune the reading experience or the app interface like you can with other apps.

If you don’t care much about file compatibility, and you don’t mind the default look and feel of Google Play Books or Kindle for Android, then by all means, close this window and start reading. You already have a great eReader app.

For the rest of us who find these big tech apps lacking in some way (perhaps you want to read comic books or use a custom font), here’s a list of a few neat eReader apps that I like.

Librera—All the Customization and then Some

Librera offers every kind of customization you can imagine, and it’s super easy to get started with this app. You don’t have to bother with importing files or manually uploading each book to the library like you would with Google Play Books.

Here is what you have to do to load up your library in Librerea: install the app and open it. That’s it. On the first launch, you’ll find every single document on your device already in the Librera library. This app supports all kinds of formats, so you’ll never run into a compatibility error.

Close

By default, Librera scans and loads every document on your device. Swipe left or tap the hamburger menu to select the type of files that appear in your library to tidy things up. You can also choose how the library looks by tapping the chocolate menu button. I like the “Book Cover” layout because it looks very clean. You can further customize the size of the book covers and the grid layout.