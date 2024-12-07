Bluesky is rapidly gaining new users every day, and many are even considering it the best alternative to X. While I think Bluesky is on the right path to achieving that, there are certain features I’d like to see Bluesky adopt from X that could potentially accelerate its growth.

1 Trending Topics

One of the main reasons behind the popularity of X is its Trending section. You can access the Explore page on X and find all the topics currently trending worldwide. The Explore page also has different sections, including For You, Trending, News, and more.

The For You section displays topics that are trending and relevant to the accounts and posts you engage with the most on your X account. The Trending section shows content that is trending in your area. The best part is that you can manually configure whether you want to see trending topics in your area or any other location.

However, you won't find as much of this on Bluesky. There isn't a trending topics page, and the Explore feed is much more limited. Currently, Bluesky feels like a mix of X and Instagram, where you only see posts from accounts you follow unless you go out of your way. I think Bluesky should introduce a trending search feature to make it easier for users to discover what's popular around the world.

2 More Messaging Options

X has always prioritized DMs alongside all the other features it offers. On X, you can not only send regular text messages but also emojis, GIFs, and media files. Sure, X automatically lowers the media quality on free accounts when you send it through messages, but at least the option to send media files exists. On the other hand, Bluesky only allows text messages and emojis.

I think the lack of support for sending media files and GIFs is one of Bluesky's biggest drawbacks compared to X. While the ability to upload media files is something people use less frequently, GIFs have become a key aspect of communication via DMs on social media platforms. For this reason, Bluesky urgently needs to introduce GIF and media upload features in DMs if it wants to retain its users and attract new ones.

3 Monetization Features

Similar to many social media platforms, X allows you to earn money from the content you post. While there are certain requirements to be eligible, once you meet them, your X account can become an additional source of income.

I'd love to see a similar feature on Bluesky, where you can get paid for posting content. I understand that X took many years after its inception to introduce monetization, and Bluesky is still in its early stages, but adding a monetization option could significantly accelerate its growth.

Additionally, Bluesky is in dire need of a subscription model. As a free Bluesky user, your options for profile customization are quite limited. You also can't upload high-quality videos, and the character limit per post is restricted to just 300. Rose Wang, the Chief Operating Officer of Bluesky, announced in a Bluesky post that a subscription model is on the way. It will include premium features such as higher-quality video uploads and enhanced profile customization.

However, it's worth noting that, unlike X, Bluesky will not offer any special treatment to its premium users, such as increased visibility for their accounts or blue checkmarks, according to Rose Wang.

4 Spaces (Audio Rooms)

Spaces is another standout feature of X that sets it apart from other social platforms. It allows you to start live audio conversations on the platform. The best part about this feature is that it's completely free, and anyone—whether they follow you or not—can join and participate in the conversation.

I'd be impressed if Bluesky introduced a similar feature. The platform could also enhance audio conversations by incorporating video capabilities. This would essentially turn it into a live video call feature, with the added advantage that anyone could join and participate in the conversation.

These are some of the features I look forward to seeing added to Bluesky in the coming days. As of now, Bluesky has approximately 24 million users, and introducing these features will definitely help grow this number.