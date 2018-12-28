Virtual keyboard on Android phone.
Justin Duino / How-To Geek
Autocorrect is a core feature with virtual keyboards, but it’s not always helpful. You can add words or phrases to the keyboard’s dictionary, and you can also remove them. The process for removing a word is typically the same across keyboards.

When you see a word suggested that you’d like to remove, tap and hold it.

Tap and hold the word.

Now you’ll either need to drag it to a trash icon (Gboard) or—more commonly—confirm you’d like to remove the word.

Drag to trash or tap "OK."

The word will no longer be suggested when you’re typing! This is a good thing to keep in mind if you don’t want to turn off autocorrect completely.

Android’s flexibility remains to be one of its best features. Many of the “default” apps can be swapped out for an app of your choosing, including the phone, the search engine, and the browser—and you can reset it all to start over again. Take advantage of this powerful Android ability.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has been covering consumer technology for over a decade and previously worked as Managing Editor at XDA-Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »