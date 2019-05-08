powerpoint logo

Adding images to your PowerPoint presentation is a great way to make your presentation more visually appealing. PowerPoint also brings a bunch of formatting tools to the table, including one to flip your images horizontally.

Flipping a Picture Horizontally

Go ahead and open your presentation and go to the slide with the image you’d like to flip. Once there, click the image to be flipped and then go to the “Format” tab.

Format tab in ppt

Over at the “Arrange” section, find and click “Rotate.”

rotate text option

A drop-down menu will appear with a few image manipulation options. Here, select “Flip Horizontal.”

Flip image horizontally

Now your image will be flipped! As an example, here is an image at its normal orientation, then after it’s flipped horizontally.

Normal Orientation

normal image orientation

Flipped Horizontally

Horizontally flipped image

This is something you can use when a picture just doesn’t look right in its original orientation. You could also make a copy of an image and then flip one of them horizontally to create a mirrored image effect.

