Fortnite is the biggest game of 2018, so if you know someone who games regularly, there’s a good chance they’re playing it. The game itself is free, but players need to use in-game V-Bucks to buy customizations.

While you can’t directly gift V-Bucks to another player, you have a couple of options to help them get their Fortnite fix: buy them a gift card for their platform of choice, or buy a bundle with specific content.

Buy a Gift Card for Their Platform of Choice

The first thing you need to do is figure out what platform your gamer usually plays on. Since there’s no such thing as a “Fortnite gift card,” you have to buy a card for the specific platform. For example:

PlayStation: If they play on PlayStation, a PlayStation Store gift card will do the trick.

Best Buy, Wal-Mart, Amazon, and other retailers usually carry physical versions of platform-specific gift cards, which you can stick inside an envelope for your gamer to unwrap on their Winter Solstice holiday of practice.

The player will need to redeem the gift or debit card on their own once they get back to their system, but after that, they can use that money to buy anything from those digital stores. That means they can buy another game, downloadable content, or Fortnite’s V-Bucks. What the player chooses to use the gift card for will be up to them—you have no way to “force” them to use it on V-Bucks.

Get Them Some Sweet In-Game Goods in Meatspace

If you want to make sure they get something they can use in-game, Fortnite also offers specific outfits as downloadable content (these are digital items you purchase in stores). For example, your gamer can get The Summit Striker Pack, which unlocks the Summit Striker outfit, the Top Notch Bling Pack and 600 V-Bucks.

Another option is the Deep Freeze Bundle. This costs $30 and unlocks the winter-themed Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks. If your gamer already has any of those cosmetic items, they will instead receive a comparable amount of V-Bucks. This bundle is available digitally, or in stores like Best Buy, so you still have something for your gamer to unwrap on the holidays.