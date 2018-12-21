It’s the year-end holiday shopping season. You are supposed to be brimming with rewards, rebates and gifts not only from brick-and-mortar stores. Especially as a fan of How-to Geek, you should have spent your Christmas and New Year more cozily. Joking aside, you are here to be treated with an exclusive giveaway of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.9.0 (the very latest version that just got updated on Dec. 13) sponsored by Digiarty Software generously. Cheers!

The biggest benefit? Well, ripping DVDs with the software that is available free (in limited time) is conducive to more comfy and flexible enjoyment of movies during holidays yourself or with your families and guests. For example, you can have the movie copies prepared on your NAS, USB flash drive or external flash drive in advance, to enjoy full movies on TV while sitting on the big living room with next to no sifting through the best movie result from the online streaming apps.

How-to Geek readers can receive the FULL licensed copy for free >>

In parallel, the also-on-page Lifetime License and huge software pack for family video processing offered by Digiarty are at astonishing discounts. For some people, the 75% off cover-all multimedia software pack may be more appealing.

Visit the page to get 75% off coupon for complete software pack >>

What can you do with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

Here’ an official introduction on its features and functions:

Please embed a video here:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ONWtjNI39A4″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, running on Windows PC, is a software program serving for DVD digitization. With the aid of the software, you can play back the digital copy on virtually any device (such as HDTV, laptop, smartphone) without DVD player hardware, and make backups from the original disks before the careless losing or serious scratching happens, without the need of re-buying.

Actually, it’s hard to pick a favorite feature from WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. Being able to ripping damaged DVDs, Disney 99-title DVD or ISO image file comes close, but what’s best about the DVD ripper may be that it gives you the keys to the control of the output file size and image quality (ranging from 1:1 copy to space-saving file).

This up-to-date version embraces the new generation of Intel / Nvidia GPUs, including GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and UHD Graphics 630 to help corresponding users boost DVD conversion to at least 1.8 times faster (compared with software acceleration). The enhanced High Quality Engine will extract every speck of detail from every frame to improve the video quality of all H.264-related outputs.

DVD scanning mechanism is enhanced greatly to process DVD movies released in the recent quarter; along with the support for self-made and saleable DVDs of all types, more latest DVDs are covered, so to speak. But please check the Intellectual Property Laws in your territory before ripping a copy-protected DVD and make sure it is only for personal use.

If you are no stranger to video transcoding, you may have known HandBrake. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a congeneric product in the aspect of DVD as input, not only in the pricing and availability. Please view the following comparisons in details.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum vs HandBrake

Speed: The most outstanding difference between WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and other alternatives is the utilization degree of GPU acceleration. Specifically, when converting a feature-length DVD, it can reach 355-385 fps averagely, taking 8-9 minutes on an Intel QSV or NVIDIA NVENC powered computer (Windows 10 OS; 64 bit). At the same time, WinX’s exclusive Level-3 Hardware Acceleration can offload the burden of CPU, keeping CPU usage and temperature at low level.

Outcome quality and file size: WinX not only has absolute advantage on speed, but can preserve the original video audio quality. It owns an uncanny knack to help strike the balance between quality and file size. Sometimes, even the result file produced by WinX DVD Ripper Platinum with higher quality has much smaller size compared with that by HandBrake.

Inputs and outputs: HandBrake cannot rip scratched and slightly damaged DVDs, while WinX can. HandBrake also fails to spill over into latest movies, nor bypass the copyright protection on commercial DVDs unless you install the libdvdcss. With respect to outputs, WinX is providing as many as 350+ ready-made profiles whereas HandBrake has only a handful of options.

How to Get Full License Code of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.9.0

You need to visit this page to get the full license code for free, and follow the instruction below:

Step 1. Find the Giveaway part, tap “Grab Now”, and click “Get Free” button on the right.

Step 2. Download winx-dvd-ripper-pt-wdr.zip file on your computer.

Step 3. Unzip the file, find the exe file, and install it.

Step 4. Open the license key txt file, copy the code and paste it to the License Code column on the registration dialog box of the software, and hig “Activate”.

This is the best chance to get full version of the commercial software (priced at $59.95) for free. You can enjoy the one-click solution without the need to fiddle with codecs or parameter settings. But again, please double-check your local laws in regard to the backup of movie discs. To dive deeper into the software, please go to the official site of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum.