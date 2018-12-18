Did you receive a PowerPoint presentation, but you don’t have PowerPoint? Giving up on Microsoft Office and making the change to Google Slides? No problem; Google Slides lets you easily import PowerPoint presentations. And while it might not support some of the same features and effects of a PowerPoint presentation, it works pretty well.

How to Import a PowerPoint Presentation into Google Slides

To view a PowerPoint presentation on Google Slides, you must first upload the file to your Google Drive. Open Google Drive, click “New,” and then click “File Upload” to get started.

Navigate to your file(s) and then click “Open.”

Alternatively, you can drag and drop a file from your computer directly into the web browser for an easy upload.

Once your file uploads, right-click it, point to “Open With” on the context menu, and then select “Google Slides.”

Google then converts your presentation into a Google Slides file on your Drive account.

After you’ve finished editing your file, you can either share it with others or download and export your presentation back into a Microsoft PowerPoint format by going to File > Download As and then clicking the “Microsoft PowerPoint” option.

If you’d rather download your presentation in PDF, ODP, JPEG, TXT, or other formats, you can do that too.

The file is then downloaded to the browser’s default download folder.