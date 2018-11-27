No matter how much research you do, there is always the chance of getting something that doesn’t work as advertised. That’s when you’re likely to need a refund, and even though Apple doesn’t advertise this, you can indeed get refunds from the App Store.

While Apple might not make a big deal about it, getting a refund from the App Store is not only possible, it’s pretty easy to do. Whether you’re requesting a refund for an in-app purchase or a whole app, the process is the same. It’s worth remembering that even though refunds are possible, this is not a means to get a free trial—Apple still doesn’t offer trials for apps—and it’s likely Apple will clamp down if that’s the route you take. If you bought an app that simply doesn’t work, or is broken in some way, however, a refund is possible.

You can request a refund from the App Store in two ways: via Apple’s website or by using iTunes. It’s safe to say that nobody enjoys venturing into iTunes at this point, so we’re going to focus on the web here. It’s easier, quicker, and doesn’t involve stepping back in time, either.

Let’s get started. To begin the process, open a web browser and head over to Apple’s “report a problem” page. This works on mobile and desktop.

Once the web page has loaded, you’ll need to log in using your Apple ID username and password (and 2FA code if this is the first time logging in from that particular browser). Enter those and hit the arrow to complete the process.

Once logged in, you will see every app you have downloaded (even if they were free or included in-app payments), your subscriptions (including Apple One), and everything else you might have spent money on in the App Store.

Before you can request a refund for a specific purchase, you have to jump through several menus. Start by clicking or tapping on the “I’d like to” drop-down menu found under the What Can We Help You With heading. Select the “Request a Refund” option.

A new drop-down box will appear under the first. Click or tap the “Tell Us More” box and choose one of the following reasons for your refund request:

I did not mean to buy this

A child/minor made purchase(s) without permission

I did not mean to sign up for subscription(s)

I did not intend to renew subscription(s)

My purchase does not work as expected

In-App Not Received

Other

For obvious reasons, Apple includes a small warning under the box that you might lose access to refunded items. If your money is returned, you won’t be able to keep your digital purchase.

Select the “Next” button to proceed.

You can now go through and choose which purchases, subscriptions, or in-app purchases you’d like to request a refund for. You can select one or multiple. When done, click or tap the “Submit” button found at the top of the page.

At this point, it’s a waiting game. Apple should email you between a few hours or a few days, letting you know if your request was accepted and confirming your refund is being processed. Depending on how you funded the purchase, it may take longer to get your money back.

RELATED: What Is Apple One, and How Much Does the Subscription Cost?