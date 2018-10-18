If you’ve used a touchpad in Windows 10, you’re no doubt aware of the basic single-finger tapping and two-finger scrolling gestures. Windows 10 also packs in some additional gestures you might not have tried.

Note: Some of these gestures only work with “Precision Touchpads,” so some of these gestures won’t work for you if you don’t have one. You can check whether your laptop has one by opening the Settings app to Settings > Devices > Touchpad.

Now, on to the gestures! Here are the gestures that Windows 10 supports:

Tap one finger on the touchpad: Select an item (same as left-clicking a mouse).

Select an item (same as left-clicking a mouse). Tap two fingers on the touchpad: Show more commands (same as right-clicking a mouse).

Show more commands (same as right-clicking a mouse). Swipe up or down with two fingers: Scroll a page up or down.

Scroll a page up or down. Pinch or stretch out two fingers: Zoom in or zoom out (magnify or shrink).

Zoom in or zoom out (magnify or shrink). Swipe up with three fingers: Show all recent activity and open windows via Windows Timeline.

Show all recent activity and open windows via Windows Timeline. Swipe down with three fingers: Minimize everything and show the desktop.

Minimize everything and show the desktop. Swipe left or right with three fingers: Switch between all windows that are currently open (same as Alt+Tab).

Switch between all windows that are currently open (same as Alt+Tab). Tap three fingers on the touchpad: Open Cortana/search.

Open Cortana/search. Tap four fingers on the touchpad: Open Action Center.

Open Action Center. Swipe left or right with four fingers: Switch between all virtual desktops.

It’s also possible that your touchpad supports additional gestures (or even the ability to create your own) through their own specialized settings app, so be sure to see if your system includes one!