What you can get from this post will be a guide on how to resize large videos in multiple ways with VideoProc, a newly released video processing tool, and more attractively, a big chance to win newest GoPro HEOR7 and GoPro accessories by Entering Sweepstakes held by Digiarty Software (VideoProc).

A Quick Word on Resizing Large Videos

1. What kind of video should be classed as large video?

Simply put, 4K clips are big videos. Footages captured by GoPro action cameras, DJI drone cameras, etc are big videos. Or any videos that go over the size limit of video sharing websites can be taken as large videos.

2. Does resizing affect video quality?

It depends. Improper parameter adjustment may lead to video distortion. But all 6 methods conducted by VideoProc we mentioned here won’t degrade your video viewing quality. Better still, it makes large video sharing possible and faster. Free download VideoProc and try with your video footages.

Then, About the GoPro Sweepstakes

1. Entry period: The Sweepstakes, held for celebrating VideoProc new release, starts on Sept. 26, 2018 and ends on Oct. 25, 2018.

2. How to enter the Sweepstakes?

Go to GoPro Sweepstakes page, submit your Name and a valid Email Address, then you’re in as 1 entry. Share the Sweepstake page to Facebook or Twitter will earn you 3 more entries. Following on Facebook or Twitter will add you 1 entry respectively. Winners are selected at random from all entries and will be notified by Email. Winner list will be posted on Facebook and Twitter within 3 days of the drawing.

Six Methods to Resize Videos with VideoProc

Large file size is a headache for UHD masterpieces sharing online. 1-minute GoPro 4K video is up to 186MB, while the file re-encoded is only 20-30MB, with no loss of viewing quality. Well, magic of higher compression algorithm of VideoProc. Free download VideoProc with giveaway license by clicking the “Free Download” button, and the key to enjoy full functions with no limits for Windows or Mac will be shown right under the button.

Here are the six methods:

1. Re-encode video: Simply re-encoding video into the exactly same format as before with VideoProc will lead to a sharp fall in file size.

2. Convert to HEVC: Converting H.264 to H.265 (aka. HEVC) will save you 50% or more space. No quality loss.

3. Remove unwanted clips: Cut off extra clips to reduce GoPro video length.

4. Tweak parameters: Adjust bit rate, frame rate, GOP, etc to resize video.

5. Change video resolution: For example, compress 4K to 1080p for playing on 1080p TV or mobile devices.

6. Split video: Split large and long videos into smaller and shorter clips for uploading or sharing.

Click to get step-by-step guide on how to resize large videos >

Test Results of Re-encoded Gopro Video with VideoProc

Original Re-encode 1 Re-encode 1 (GPU accelerated) Re-encode 2 Re-encode 2 (GPU accelerated) Video length 5s 5s 5s 5s 5s Codec H.264 H.264 H.264 HEVC HEVC File size 15.5MB 6.17MB 3.76MB 1.82MB 2.76MB Quality – Same as original Same as original Same as original Same as original

* For your reference to resize large videos