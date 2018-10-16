Digital boarding passes are great at the airport, letting you skip the long lines at the check-in and go straight through security. But, once you’ve added a boarding pass to Apple Wallet, it’s there forever—until you remove it.

To remove boarding passes, launch the “Wallet” app on your iPhone.

You can’t remove passes from the screen that appears when you double-press your iPhone’s home or side button. You have to use the Wallet app.

Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap the “Edit Passes” button.

Tap the minus sign or “-” button to the left of a pass and then tap “Delete” to remove it. Delete all the passes you want. When you’re done, tap “Done.”

You can also remove individual passes. Tap a pass in the Wallet app and tap the “…” menu button at the bottom right corner of the pass.

Tap “Remove Pass” to remove the pass from your Wallet. You’ll be asked to confirm, so tap “Remove” once again.

If you accidentally remove a boarding pass you still need, that’s fine—you can open the airline’s app on your iPhone and add it to Apple Wallet again.

All the airline apps we’ve used show the boarding pass within the app itself, too. You don’t even have to add the pass to your Apple Wallet if you don’t want—you can use the airline’s app to scan it.

We think Apple should provide a way to delete expired boarding passes automatically. No one needs an expired boarding pass from six months ago. But, for now, at least they’re quick to remove.