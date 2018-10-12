Microsoft Word’s AutoCorrect feature has built-in capitalization settings aimed at automatically fixing common mistakes like typing two capital letters at the beginning of a word or not capitalizing the names of days. Sometimes, though, these helpful corrections can get in the way. Here’s how to change them.

Click “File” tab on the main Word ribbon.

On the File sidebar, click the “Options” command.

In the Word Options window, select the “Proofing” category on the left.

On the right, click the “AutoCorrect Options” button.

On the “AutoCorrect” tab of the AutoCorrect Options window, you’ll see some different capitalization settings towards the top of the tab.

Here’s a rundown of what each of the options does:

Correct TWo INitial CApitals: Changes a capitalized second letter in a word to a lowercase letter.

Capitalize first letter of sentences: Capitalizes the first word of every sentence.

Capitalize first letter of table cells: Capitalizes the first word in every table cell, regardless of punctuation.

Capitalize names of days: Capitalizes the names of the days of the week.

Correct accidental usage of cAPS LOCK key: Fixes any times you accidentally use the caps lock key where you shouldn't.

Simply check or uncheck the options you want to use and then hit the “OK” button.