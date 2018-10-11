Taking screenshots is pretty easy; it’s a feature built into most operating systems. If you’re already working on a Word document, though, and want to add a screenshot to it, you can save yourself a few clicks by using Word’s built-in screenshot tool.

In an open document, switch to the “Insert” tab on the Word ribbon.

Next, click the “Screenshot” button.

You will be greeted with a thumbnail image of every Window you have open at the moment.

You can click one of the thumbnails to have a screenshot of that window immediately inserted into your document. You can then position that image like you would any other illustration.

If you want to capture a specific area on the screen instead of an active window, click the “Screen Clipping” command instead of a thumbnail on that Screenshot drop-down menu.

Your entire screen will dim, and you can draw a rectangle over just the portion you want to capture.

As soon as you select the area, Word adds the image to your document right away.