Modern Windows 10 apps have permissions you can control, just like modern iPhone, iPad, and Android apps. You can control access to resources like your location, camera, microphone, and photos.

This only works for modern apps from the Store, also known as Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps. Traditional Windows desktop apps have access to everything, and there’s no way to control it.

How to Manage an Individual App’s Permissions

To manage a single app’s permissions, open its app details page. There are several ways to do this.

From the Start menu, you can right-click an app’s shortcut or tile and select More > App Settings.

From the Settings screen, you can head to Settings > Apps > Apps & Features, click an app, and click “Advanced Options.”

Scroll down, and you’ll see the permissions the app can use under “App Permissions.” Toggle the app permissions on or off to allow or disallow access. Only permissions for which the app asks appear here.

If you don’t see an App Permissions section, the app doesn’t have any permissions you can control. It’s either a modern app that doesn’t request permissions or a classic modern app with access to everything.

How to Manage Categories of Permissions

You can also manage permissions by category. For example, you can see all the apps on your system that have access to your webcam.

To do this, head to Settings > Privacy. Scroll down to the “App Permissions” section in the left sidebar and click the type of permission you want to view and manage. For example, to see apps with access to your location, click “Location.”

Scroll down in the right pane, and you’ll see a “Choose which apps can access” section that lets you choose which apps have access to this type of data.

Available permissions currently include Location, Camera, Microphone, Notifications, Account Info, Contacts, Calendar, Call History, Email, Tasks, Messaging, Radios, Other Devices, Background Apps, App Diagnostics, Automatic File Downloads, Documents, Pictures, Videos, and File System.

Each pane contains information about what precisely that permission does, and why you might want to disable access to the permission. For example, apps with the notification permission can send you notifications, while apps with the radios permission can turn radios like your Bluetooth radio on and off.

When an app wants to use a permission for the first time, it will pop up a request message, and you can allow or deny the permission at that time. You should only need to manage app permissions later if you change your mind.