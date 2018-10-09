Online shopping is great, but typing in your credit card number on every new website can get annoying fast. Here’s how to skip the typing and check out sooner, whether you’re on your iPhone, Android phone, PC, Mac, or Chromebook.

Save It in Your Web Browser

Your web browser can store your credit card details and fill them in whenever you want.

On an iPhone or iPad, this is part of the Safari browser’s settings. head to Settings > Safari > AutoFill > Saved Credit Cards. Tap “Add Credit Card” and enter your credit card details.

You can also control your name and mailing address from the Settings > Safari > AutoFill screen.

When you’re checking out online in the Safari browser, tap one of the credit card fields. You’ll be prompted to fill in that information automatically by tapping the option above the keyboard.

You must authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID before your iPhone fills in the details, so it’s pretty secure.

In the Chrome web browser on a PC, Mac, Android device, or Chromebook, you can enter payment methods that Chrome will remember and offer to you automatically.

To do so, open Chrome and click Menu > Settings > Payment Methods. Click the “Add” button to the right of “Payment methods” add your credit card details here. Make sure the “Autofill forms” option at the top is enabled, too.

You can also click the “Add” button to the right of Addresses to fill in your mailing address.

On Android, tap Menu > Settings > Autofill and Payments > Cards to manage your saved credit cards.

Now, when you’re checking out online, you just have to click a credit card field, and you’ll be prompted to fill in the information.

Chrome requires you enter the security code from the back of the card to authenticate before Chrome actually fills in the details.

This feature is also part of other web browsers, too.

Safari on a Mac: Click Safari > Preferences > AutoFill > Credit Cards > Edit to edit your saved credit cards.

Microsoft Edge: Click Menu > Settings > Passwords & Autofill > Manage cards to manage your saved credit cards.

Mozilla Firefox: This feature is not available in Mozilla Firefox yet. According to Mozilla’s roadmap, it should be added in the next few versions.

Store It In Your Password Manager

If you use a third-party password manager like LastPass, 1Password, or Dashlane, you can have your password manager securely remember your credit card number and offer to fill it, just as it automatically remembers your passwords.

In the LastPass browser extension, for example, you’ll find this feature by clicking the LastPass icon on your browser’s toolbar, clicking “Form Fills,” and clicking “Add Credit Card.” You can also click “Add Form Fill” to save form data like your name, address, and phone number so it can easily be filled.

While on a page with a credit card field, you can click the LastPass icon, click “Form Fills,” and click the name of your credit card to fill in the details automatically.

Of course, you’ll have to sign into your password manager and unlock your vault before these details are available, just like your saved passwords. They’re just as secure as your saved passwords.

You may also be able to fill these details from your password manager into apps on your phone, but it may be a little more complicated. For example, iOS 12’s new password autofill feature only extends to passwords, so you’ll have to use actions to fill credit card numbers from your password manager on an iPhone.

Pay With Apple Pay or Google Pay

It’s worth noting that you can use Apple Pay or Google Pay to skip the credit card process entirely, assuming a website or app supports these payment methods. Unfortunately, most apps and websites don’t support these.

As long as you’ve added your credit card number to Apple Pay, you can tap the “Apple Pay” option in supported applications and on supported websites on your iPhone and in the Safari browser on your Mac. You’ll be able to pay with any saved payment method.

This also applies on Android, where you’ll see a “Pay With Google Pay” option in some apps.

Just select Apple Pay or Google Pay while checking out, if it’s available.

Of course, you could also just shop at the same websites where you already have your credit card number saved. That’s a big part of why so many people shop for so many products on Amazon.com—there’s a good chance you’ve already told Amazon to save your credit card number.