Google Maps now offers built-in music playback controls you can use while navigating. It supports popular music services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music. This works on both iPhone and Android, but you have to enable it first.

Combined with an inexpensive phone mount, this makes Google Maps a much more convenient solution for your commute. Who needs CarPlay or Android Auto?

iPhone

On an iPhone, launch the Google Maps app and open the Settings screen. You can do this by tapping the menu button at the top left corner of the screen and then tapping the gear option at the top of the menu.

Tap the “Navigation” option at the top of the Settings screen.

Tap the “Music Playback Controls” option here. By default, it’s set to “None,” which means it’s disabled.

If you don’t see this option, you don’t have the latest version of Google Maps. Open the App Store and update the Google Maps app.

Choose your preferred media player. On an iPhone, you can only select either Spotify or Apple Music at the moment.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a way to select Google Play Music or YouTube Music on iPhone.

If you select Apple Music, you’ll be prompted to enable the Media & Apple Music permission. This gives the Google Maps app access to your Apple Music library.

If you choose to enable Spotify, you’ll be prompted to connect Google Maps to your Spotify account.

The playback controls will appear at the bottom of the Google Maps interface while you’re navigating, letting you control playback without leaving the navigation screen. They don’t appear elsewhere in Google Maps.

Android

On an Android phone, launch the Google Maps app and open its Settings screen. You can do this by tapping the menu button at the top left corner of the Google Maps screen and tapping “Settings” near the bottom of the sidebar that appears.

Scroll down and tap the “Navigation Settings” option.

Toggle the “Show Media Playback Controls” option on.

If you don’t see this option, you’re using an old version of the app. Launch Google Play and update the Google Maps app.

Choose your preferred media player: Spotify or Google Play Music.

We’re not aware of any other apps that support this feature on Android yet. Not even Google’s own YouTube Music does.

The playback controls will appear at the bottom of the Google Maps app while you’re navigating.

This is just one of the useful new features in Google Maps. Google Maps just gained a “Commute” tab to help you optimize your daily commute, too. Of course, that doesn’t help if you work from home.