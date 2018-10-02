If you want to catch all the action during the 2018 MLB playoffs, there are a handful of ways you can watch the games, either from your TV or on pretty much any other device.

MLB.TV

The gold standard in baseball game streaming is MLB.TV. During the regular season, you can watch pretty much any game you want (except for in-market games, which are blacked out). During the postseason, however, things are a bit different.

To watch playoff games on MLB.TV, you not only have to pay for the streaming service (which is $24.99 for the entire playoffs), but you also need to authenticate through your cable provider. In other words, you need cable in order to stream the games.

Furthermore, MLB.TV doesn’t stream every single playoff game—a handful of National League games aren’t available. For whatever, it seems that FOX and the MLB Network have exclusive broadcasting rights to some of those games. However, you’ll be able to watch every American League game, as well as every World Series game.

Better yet, MLB.TV is supported on all sorts of devices, including video game consoles, streaming boxes, TiVo, smart TVs, Chromecast, and more.

FOX Sports Go

While you won’t be able to watch all the playoff games using the FOX Sports Go service (and you still need to authenticate through your cable provider), it’s at least free to use, unlike MLB.TV.

The big downside is that you’ll only be able to watch games that air on FOX, which unfortunately only consists of the National League Conference Series and the World Series. However, this is at least a free option if you want to stream the games from a mobile device.

Sling TV

If you don’t have cable, you’re not completely out of luck. Sling TV offers the channels necessary to watch most of the playoff games. Better yet, there are no contracts with Sling TV, so you can sign up for it and then cancel once the playoffs end.

With Sling TV’s Blue package, you’ll get ESPN, Fox Sports 1, TBS, and FOX (only in certain markets). This means that you’ll be able to watch all of the games except for the National League Division Series, which will air on MLB Network. Everything else will air on one of the channels listed above.

Over the Air

If you’re interested in using Sling TV, but don’t get the local FOX channel in your market, you can supplement Sling TV with an over-the-air antenna to get local channels for free (including FOX).

Believe it or not, you don’t need cable to watch a handful of channels. Just grab yourself a TV antenna, and you’ll be able to pull in the local affiliates for ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, PBS, and possibly others depending on your signal strength.

You could also just stick with over-the-air and not pay for any of the above streaming services, but you’ll only be able to watch the National League Conference Series and the World Series.

Of course, the downside to this option is that you’re stuck watching on your television, rather than streaming on the go with your mobile device, but it’s a last resort that you can opt for that doesn’t cost anything (other than the antenna itself).