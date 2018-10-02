“You should use a password manager!” is advice you’ve likely ignored for years, but with proper integration on every platform, there’s no legitimate reason not to use a password manager now.

Why You Should Use a Password Manager

The biggest reason to use a password manager is security. Many people reuse the same handful of passwords across the web because they’re easy to remember—but this is also the worst way to handle account security. What if someone finds out even one of your “most used” passwords? How many accounts will be compromised?

With a password manager, you let the software handle the task of remembering complex passwords while you only remember one—the master password to the vault. Instead of remembering several simple passwords, you remember one more difficult password, and then let your manager handle the duties of creating and storing much more complex and secure passwords.

If you’re doing it properly, you won’t have the slightest clue what most of your passwords are. I don’t know my bank password, my mortgage company’s password, or pretty much any of my other important logins. These are all held in my password manager, and I don’t even want to know them.

Why Now’s the Best Time to Start Using a Password Manager

Here’s the thing with password managers: they’ve been a massive inconvenience for a long time. You could use LastPass on the computer, but then when you need a password on your phone, it was a huge pain. Until now, anyway.

With proper password manager support on both Android and iOS, there’s no good excuse not to use a password manager now.

I say “proper” password manager support because LastPass had a useful-but-janky feature on Android for a couple of years that used a chatheads-like feature to fill password info when necessary automatically. But starting with Android Oreo (8.x), Google built an autofill API that allows third-party password managers to automatically fill password information across the entire system.

With iOS 12, Apple also added a very similar feature. You can not only fill passwords from your iCloud Keychain, but also from services like LastPass, 1Password, and more. It’s incredibly intuitive and convenient.

While both systems make easy work of implementing your password manager on mobile, Apple’s system is a little more seamless—it’s baked into the keyboard for ease of use, and it also allows you to set multiple sources from which to pull passwords. Android’s implementation requires you to set a default autofill system, which is fine even if a little less versatile.

Autofill on Mobile is Simple, Intuitive, and Built for Everyone

Now that both Android and iOS have native autofill function baked-in, it’s time for everyone to get on board. It’s incredibly intuitive and simple, but most importantly it’s convenient.

Password managers aren’t just for the tech savvy anymore—they’re for everyone. The initial setup can admittedly be a bit of a pain, as it generally means changing your password for all websites, but that’s not something that you have to do all at once. I recommend changing each password as you log in—just make sure to let your new password manager generate and store the password. After a few days, all of your passwords will have been updated, and all accounts secure.

From that point forward, you can enjoy the increased security, peace of mind, and—best of all—simplicity of having your password manager on tap in your browser, phone, and pretty much anywhere else you’ll need it.

Easy peasy.