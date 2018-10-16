These days, most mobile devices come with Bluetooth. If you’ve got a reasonable modern Windows 10 laptop, it’s got Bluetooth. If you have a desktop PC, it might or might not have Bluetooth built, but you can always add it if you want. Assuming you have access to Bluetooth on your system, here’s how to turn it on and get it set up.

Enabling Bluetooth in Windows 10

In order to connect a device to your computer, you need to make sure Bluetooth is enabled. To do this, open up your Settings app by hitting Win+I and then click the “Devices” category.

On the Devices page, select the “Bluetooth & Other Devices” tab on the left. On the right, make sure Bluetooth is switched to “On.”

Alternatively, you can turn Bluetooth on and off quickly by opening up the Action Center (hit Win+A or click the Action Center icon on the system tray). Here you can enable Bluetooth from the Quick Actions panel. The placement of the Bluetooth icon may vary from system to system, depending on how you have things configured.

Pairing a Bluetooth Device

Now that Bluetooth is turned on, go ahead and turn on the device you want to pair and put it into Pairing Mode or Discovery Mode.

On your PC, the device should appear in the list of other devices in the Settings window. Click the device and click the “Pair” button.

Depending on the type of device you’re connecting, a confirmation window might pop up on both devices, asking if you want to pair the device. Here I was connecting my phone to my PC and this window came up, preventing just anyone from connecting to your computer. Verify the PIN is the same and then click the “Yes” button.

Pairing a Device that Doesn’t Show Up Automatically

If for some reason your device doesn’t appear below, click the “Add Bluetooth or Other Device” button located at the top of the Settings window.

Next, select what type of device you want to connect.

From the list of available devices, select the one you want to connect.

This should take you into the same pairing routine we discussed in the previous section.

Using Your Bluetooth Device to Send and Receive Files

Now that your device is connected to your PC you can start using the wireless connection you’ve now set up. Mostly, this should be automatic. If you’ve connected a pair of Bluetooth headphones, for example, Windows should recognize them immediately as a playback device.

If you’ve connected a phone or a device that has the ability to send and receive files, you can launch the Bluetooth File Transfer function from the Bluetooth settings page. Scroll down and click the “Send or receive files via Bluetooth” link.

In the Bluetooth File Transfer window, select whether you want to send or receive files and then follow the prompts.