If you care about battery life on your iPhone, you may want to take a closer look at the XR. It has the best battery life of any iPhone before it, despite being the most affordable in the new lineup.

So, how does it offer the best battery life compared to the other new devices? This is thanks to a couple of things.

A Closer Look at the Battery Capacities

Recent filings have exposed the battery capacity for each of the new iPhone models:

iPhone XS: 2,658 mAh

2,658 mAh iPhone XS Max: 3,174 mAh

3,174 mAh iPhone XR: 2,942 mAh

By comparison, the original X has a 2,716 mAh battery, the iPhone 8 has 1,821 mAh battery, and the 8 Plus packs a 2,675 mAh battery.

So, the XR has a larger battery than the original X, the 8, and even the 8 Plus. This makes the fact that it has a claimed improvement of 90 minutes over the 8 Plus unsurprising.

But according to Apple, the XR’s battery life matches the XS Max on most counts, and even surpasses it in others, despite having a smaller battery. For example, Apple claims the XS Max gets 25 hours of talk time, 13 hours of “internet use,” 15 hours of video playback, and 65 hours of audio playback. By comparison, the XR matches all of those numbers, save for one: it gets 16 hours of video playback.

It may seem like a minor difference, but better battery life is still better battery life—even if this is a best-case, theoretical scenario.

So How Does the XR Achieve the Best Battery Life Yet in an iPhone?

Despite the XS and XS Max both having much more efficient OLED displays, the LCD-packing XR still manages to best both models when it comes to theoretical battery usage.

It makes sense when compared to the XS—the XR has a larger battery. But what about when compared to the XS Max?

For that, we have to take a closer look at the display itself. Despite having a traditionally more power-hungry LCD, the XR uses the panel to its advantage to improve battery life. How? With the display resolution.

Where the XS Max has a 2688×1242 display resolution (458 PPI), the XR sticks to a 1792×828 (326 PPI) panel. This means that despite having a panel that uses more power, the CPU and GPU don’t have to work as hard to push the pixels to the display.

The XR’s display is comparable to the iPhone 8’s 1334×750 panel, which comes in at an identical 326 PPI. But, thanks to its bigger footprint, Apple was able to use a battery that’s almost 1,000 mAh larger than what’s in the iPhone 8, though it’s only slightly larger than the battery in the 8 Plus (about 300 mAh difference).

But again, thanks to the lower PPI in the XR compared to the 8 Plus—326 vs. 401—Apple was able to achieve the best battery life it’s ever had in an iPhone.

The question you have to ask yourself is whether or not you’ll even be able to tell the difference in display density. Research indicates that the human eye can’t discern anything beyond 300 PPI, so the odds are—unless you’re really looking—you won’t miss those extra pixels.

Just something to consider when trying to decide which new iPhone you should buy. The XR continues to show why it could be the best bang for your buck out of the new iPhones.