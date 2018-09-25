Amazon held an Echo event last week where the company unveiled a huge line of new Echo products. It also unveiled some new software additions, one of which is Alexa Guard—a home security helper of sorts.

In short, Alexa Guard can listen for specific sounds—like glass breaking, the smoke alarm going off, or the high-pitched squeals of a security system alarm. When it detects those sounds, it can send you a notification on your phone letting you know that something is up.

How It Works

Since the Echo is always listening, there’s no special device that you need to add to get Alexa Guard to work—Amazon simply trained Alexa to listen to specific frequencies of sound to determine whether or not the smoke alarm went off or a window was broken.

If Alexa does hear something suspiciously close to those sounds, it will send you a notification to your phone. Or if you have a security system from Ring or ADT installed, it can also send a notification straight to the dispatchers monitoring your home.

Alexa Guard can also automatically randomize the lights in your house so that it looks like someone is home. Of course, you’ll need a supported smart lighting system for this to work. There’s no official word on which smart lights will be supported by Alexa Guard, but we’re guessing that if they normally work with Alexa, then they’ll work with Alexa Guard.

The kicker with Alexa Guard is that it’s not enabled 24/7; you must enable it manually whenever you plan to leave the house. The good news is that it’s pretty simple to do by just saying something like “Alexa, I’m leaving.” It can also automatically put your ADT or Ring security system into guard mode.

How Do I Get Alexa Guard?

Unfortunately, it’s not available yet, and Amazon didn’t give any details on when we can expect Alexa Guard to roll out.

Amazon is pretty good about releasing their new products in a timely fashion, though, even if they don’t provide any specific details on when that might happen. So we can probably expect Alexa Guard to arrive soon, perhaps when all the new Echo devices begin shipping next month.