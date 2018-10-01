As mobile technology grows and expands, so does our coverage. We’re looking for experienced, professional, and knowledgeable freelance writers to help take our mobile content to the next level.

What We’re Looking For

We’re looking for experienced writers to help cover news and editorial explainers related to mobile technology. The ideal candidate will be well versed in Android, Chrome OS, iOS, and wearable technology, though we don’t expect you to be an expert in all of those categories—having a “specialty” is fine, but you must be willing to learn and write about all mobile tech.

This is a freelance position where you’ll be responsible for writing news topics that are assigned to you in a quick and timely manner, while focusing on finding that unique How-to Geek angle—we explain complex topics in a way that are clear and easy to understand, and expect nothing less from our news coverage.

In other words, we’re not looking for someone to rehash the same news that everyone else is sharing—we’re looking for that unique angle that helps people make sense of what’s happening with each particular piece of news.

To summarize, ideal writers will possess the following qualities:

You must be a geek at heart, always looking to learn more about technology and make your gadgets work better.

You must be able to explain complex topics in a way that is clear and easy to understand, even to non-experts.

You must be creative, and have the ability to generate article ideas, take suggestions, and make topics interesting and exciting.

You must be at least 18 years old and have your own computer.

You must have solid English writing skills. It’s a shame we even have to mention that one.

You should have some basic screenshot and image editing chops. HTML skills are a plus.

To give you an idea of what’s expected, here are a couple examples of the type of work we’re looking for:

No, Google Doesn’t Just Let Apps Read Your Email : This is a good example of providing a unique and helpful take on the day’s biggest news story, showcasing how it really affects readers.

: This is a good example of providing a unique and helpful take on the day’s biggest news story, showcasing how it really affects readers. Linux Apps Are Now Available in Chrome OS Stable, But What Does That Mean?: Linux apps are one of the biggest changes to Chrome OS in a while, and this piece talks about how that affects users who are wondering what it means for them.

How to Apply

Send an email to jobs@howtogeek.com with the subject Mobile Writer, and include the following in your email:

Explain why your geek skills are worth touting to millions of readers each month.

Your name and location.

Any previous experience you have with writing and/or blogging, particularly related to this specific beat.

Whether or not you are currently employed, and what you do if you are.

A brief overview of the topics you are familiar with, and what operating systems/computers you have access to.

Most Importantly: We want a writing sample. If you have previous writing to showcase, particularly relevant news pieces that you’re proud of, include a link to it in your email. If you have a personal blog, a forum account, or a commenter account from anywhere, feel free to include that as well.

We don’t have normal office hours, or even an office, so you can be located anywhere–this is strictly a telecommuting job.

Think you have the chops? Get at us!