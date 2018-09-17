Apple now finally lets you choose your preferred password manager on iPhone and iPad. Whether you prefer 1Password, LastPass, Dashlane, or anything else, you can use it just as conveniently as Apple’s built-in password manager.

This is new in iOS 12, and it’s a significant change from iOS 11 and earlier. Previously, using a password manager was kind of an obnoxious experience. Many apps supported only Apple’s password manager and forced you to tap a few additional buttons to access third-party ones—but no more!

You’ll need your favorite password manager app installed on your iPhone or iPad to do this. With it installed, open the Settings app and tap “Passwords & Accounts.”

Tap “AutoFill Passwords.”

Tap your favorite password manager here to enable it. Enabled password managers have a checkmark.

If you don’t use iCloud Keychain, which is Apple’s built-in password manager, tap it to uncheck it.

Any checked apps here will provide autofill data. So, if you happen to use multiple password managers for some reason, you can enable them, and you’ll see login details from all your password vaults in one place. If you only use one password manager, enable it and disable the other ones.

If you don’t see your preferred password manager here, you must install its app from the App Store.

To autofill your passwords, tap the key icon at the top of the keyboard in any app while filling in a password. This works on web pages in Safari and other browsers, and it also works when signing into individual apps.

You’ll see suggested logins from your favorite password manager. Tap one to sign in with it, or tap the name of the password manager to view your full password vault.

In some cases, the keyboard will be hidden, and you’ll just see a prompt to sign in with your saved credentials. Simple!

Your password manager may authenticate you before it fills in the details. For example, we have to use Touch ID or Face ID to authenticate with LastPass after selecting login details here.

Apps don’t have to do anything special to support this. As long as they work with Apple’s standard iCloud Keychain, they’ll work with your password manager of choice.

