When you buy a brand new Apple product, you get a free year of AppleCare with the option of adding on AppleCare+, but it can be confusing figuring out what exactly you get with each service. Here’s how they work.

AppleCare Is Just a Basic Warranty

Most products you buy at the store come with some kind of warranty from the manufacturer that guarantees the product will work as advertised for a certain amount of time. And if not, the manufacturer will fix any problem that comes up free of charge. The length of the warranty and what exactly it covers and doesn’t cover varies depending on the company.

AppleCare is what Apple calls its warranty on its products. It’s a one-year warranty that covers issues and problems with devices—like a malfunctioning power button or a dead screen or anything that fails due to a manufacturing defect or an act of God. You also get 90 days of free phone support. All of this is free of charge and automatically comes with your Apple product, no matter where or when you buy it.

AppleCare+ Adds Another Year and Accidental Damage Coverage

While AppleCare comes with all brand new Apple products for free, you have the option of paying to add AppleCare+.

AppleCare+ includes regular AppleCare, but on top of that, you get an extra year of warranty coverage (an extra two years for Macs), two years of free phone support (one year extra for Macs), and accidental damage coverage (except for the Apple TV).

Regular AppleCare provides no accidental damage coverage. AppleCare+ does, but there are some limitations. For all Apple products, you only get “up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage,” and there’s a deductible depending on the type of damage and the device:

iPhone: $29 for screen damage, $99 for any other damage.

$29 for screen damage, $99 for any other damage. iPad: $49 for any type of damage.

$49 for any type of damage. Mac: $99 for screen damage (or external enclosure damage), $299 for other damage.

$99 for screen damage (or external enclosure damage), $299 for other damage. Apple Watch: $69 for any kind of damage.

$69 for any kind of damage. HomePod: $39 for any kind of damage.

$39 for any kind of damage. iPod Touch: $29 for any kind of damage.

Even though you have to pay a deductible, it’s still way cheaper than paying to repair damage at full price. So getting AppleCare+ just to have the accidental damage coverage can definitely be worthwhile.

AppleCare+ Can Cover Loss or Theft, but You’ll Pay More

As great as AppleCare+ is, though, there’s one factor that has always been a dealbreaker for some: It doesn’t cover lost or stolen devices. That is, until recently.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, as it’s called, costs an extra $100 on top of the normal $199 price tag for regular AppleCare+. So you’ll pay $299 total for everything that AppleCare+ offers, as well as theft or loss coverage.

However, you’ll also end up paying a deductible whenever you lose your iPhone or get it stolen, and it won’t necessarily be cheap:

$199 for iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6

$229 for iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, and iPhone 6 Plus

$269 for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone X

It’s definitely cheaper than having to buy a whole new iPhone at full price, but it’s certainly not something to take lightly.