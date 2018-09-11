Are you looking for something to watch without paying for a subscription? Here are six sites most people don’t know about that offer free TV shows and movies.

Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu get all the attention, but there are a bunch of websites offering free and legal TV shows and movies with no subscription. You’ll have to put up with ads, of course, but free is free, and you can watch in your browser or on your TV.

Most of these services are only available to US viewers, though we’ll note the ones that are available outside that area. Of course, there are ways to access region-restricted websites from anywhere, if you want to go that route.

The Roku Channel: Free TV and Movies, No Roku Required

Roku is famous for its lines of streaming sticks, boxes, and smart TVs. They also offer The Roku Channel, and you don’t even need a Roku device to watch it. A free account gives you ad-supported access to movies like Braveheart and Pleasantville, alongside TV shows like Kitchen Nightmares and 3rd Rock From The Sun.

The Roku Channel is offered on Roku devices, of course, but it’s also available on both your desktop and mobile browser. There’s even support for non-Roku streaming boxes, including Amazon’s FireTV and Apple TV with AirPlay. Samsung Smart TVs are also supported. Read more about compatibility here.

Crackle: Sony’s Forgotten Streaming Service

Crackle has been around forever, but it’s still relatively obscure. That’s odd because it offers solid TV shows like Seinfeld and Community alongside movies like Gattaca and Stranger Than Fiction.

You can watch using your browser, mobile apps, and on most smart TVs, streaming devices, and even game consoles. Check the full list here.

PopcornFlix: Tons of Free Movies

You probably haven’t heard of PopcornFlix. Barely anyone has. But this ad-supported service has movies like True Grit (the 2010 remake), Zodiac, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. There’s also a bunch of TV shows, including 90s kids stuff like Inspector Gadget, The Legend of Zelda, and The Weird Al Show.

You can watch PopcornFlix in your browser, right now. You can also watch on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, XBox, iPhone/iPad, and Android; find links here.

Pluto.TV: Channel Surf the Internet

Pluto.TV is a little different than the other options we’ve discussed. Rather than provide a list of on-demand titles, Pluto.TV offers “channels” that are streaming certain things right now. It’s more like channel flipping with conventional TV providers.

There are usually several movies on, and there’s one channel that’s constantly broadcasting Mystery Science Theater episodes. Other channels offer old TV shows, nature documentaries, classic cartoons, and a lot more. Dive in and see what you can find.

You can watch using your browser, using dedicated mobile apps for Android and iPhone/iPad, and on streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, and Chromecast. See the full list of supported devices here.

Xumo.TV: News, Sports Highlights, and Entertainment (US and Canada)

Xumo.TV is similar to Pluto.TV, but there seems to be more of a focus on the news here. You’ll see re-broadcasts of news from major sources like CBS and MSNBC. There’s also live access to Bloomberg and a bunch of channels that collect stuff from around the web. Like Pluto.TV the idea is to bring channel surfing to the browser.

This service works in the US and Canada, though where you are will determine which channels you can get. You can watch in your browser, or on Android and iPhone/iPad using dedicated apps. There’s also support for smart TVs and Roku. Check this list to learn more.

Tubi: More Movies and TV Shows

Tubi is another on-demand service that most people haven’t heard of, but there’s some worthwhile stuff here. You’ll find some Saw movies and the Bill & Ted movies. You can also watch Peep Show, a UK classic and Everbody Hates Chris.

You can watch Tubi in your browser, or by using apps for iPhone/iPad, Android, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.