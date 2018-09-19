The iPhone’s Clock app can only turn off or delete a single alarm at a time. But, if you have a lot of alarms and want to delete them all—or just turn off all alarms at once—Siri’s got you covered.

How to Delete All Alarms

Ask Siri to take care of this for you. On a modern iPhone that’s always listening for “Hey Siri,” just say “Hey Siri, delete all my alarms” out loud.

If your iPhone isn’t always listening, long-press the Home button until Siri appears and then say “Delete all my alarms.”

Siri will ask you to confirm the request. Say “Yes” or tap the “Confirm” button.

All the alarms in the Clock app will be erased, whether they’re enabled or disabled.

How to Turn Off Multiple Alarms

Siri can also quickly disable all your alarms without deleting them if you have several alarms enabled. Just say “Hey Siri, turn off all my alarms” or “Hey Siri, disable all my alarms.”

If Siri isn’t always listening, press and hold the iPhone’s Home button and then say “Turn off all my alarms” or “Disable all my alarms.”

By the way, Siri can also turn on all your alarms at once. Just say “Hey Siri, turn on all my alarms” or “Hey Siri, enable all my alarms.”

Use Siri to Create and Manage Individual Alarms

Siri is great for working with alarms. In fact, alarms are one of the best quick uses for Siri. It’s a simple task, Siri can generally understand you fine, and it beats tapping away in the Clock app.

To create an alarm, say something like “Set an alarm for 6:30 am,” “Set an alarm in 30 minutes,” or “Set an alarm on weekends at 8 am.” If you’ve already got an alarm set up for a specific time, you can turn it on with a command like “Turn on my 7 am alarm.”

To delete an alarm, say something like “Delete my 6 am alarm.” To turn off an alarm, try “Turn off my 9 am alarm.” To modify an alarm, use “Change my alarm to 7 am.”

Siri will ask for clarification if it’s not sure which alarm you want to enable, delete, or modify.

You don’t have to say these voice commands in the same way we wrote them, of course. Siri should understand what you want as long as you say something similar.

