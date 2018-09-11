In Word, you can select one of several units of measurement for the ruler. This is useful when you’re working on a document for someone who uses a different measurement system for margins, tabs, and so on. It’s an easy setting to change whenever you need to.

Switch over to the “File” tab on Word’s Ribbon.

Click the “Options” command on the sidebar.

In the Word Options window, select the “Advanced” category on the left.

On the right, scroll down to the “Display” section and then click the drop-down menu to the right of the “Show measurements in units of” entry.

On the drop-down menu, click the units you want to use.

And then click the “OK” button.

If your ruler is not displaying, switch to the “View” tab.

And then tick the “Ruler” checkbox there.

When you want to change back to your regular units of measurement, head back to the same setting in the Word Options window.

RELATED: How to Use Rulers in Microsoft Word