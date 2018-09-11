Microsoft now lets you browse Windows 10 apps from your phone or another device and remotely install them on your PC. It’s just like installing games on your Xbox or telling Steam to download games when you’re away from home.

To do this, head to the Windows App Store website in your browser. You can use a browser on a Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android device, or anything that isn’t Windows 10. Sign in with the same Microsoft account you use on your PC.

Locate the app you want to install, either by using the search button at the top of the page or by browsing the available apps.

Click the “Install on My Devices” button if you already own the app. If you don’t, click the blue “Get” button in the same location to add the app to your Microsoft account.

We only saw this option when we visited the Windows Store website on a Mac and iPhone, and not when we opened it in a browser on a Windows 10 PC. If you see a “Get” button while browsing the Store on Windows 10, that will just install the app on your current PC.

If you’re browsing on a Windows 10 PC, you may sometimes see a “…” button next to the right of the “Get” button. Click “…” and then click “Install on My Devices.” Microsoft is still testing this feature in browsers on Windows 10.

Choose one or more Windows PCs where you want to install the app and then click “Install Now.”

You can rename the computers that appear in the list here by changing your computer names.

Click “OK” to confirm. Windows 10 will immediately begin downloading to the PCs you’ve selected if they’re currently online. If they’re powered off or just disconnected from the Internet, the app will begin downloading immediately the next time they come online.

You can’t see or manage the download process online, but you’ll see the download process on the PC where the app is installing—just like when you install the app normally from the Store.

Repeat this process to install multiple apps remotely.