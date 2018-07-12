How to Disable Screen Time Weekly Report Notifications on iPhone or iPad

Screen Time tracks how much you use your iPhone or iPad, which apps you use, and even how many times per day you pick your phone or tablet up. You’ll see a “Weekly Report Available” Screen Time notification every week.

You must disable the Screen Time feature added in iOS 12 to get rid of this notification. Unfortunately, if you want to use Screen Time, there’s no way to disable these weekly report notifications.

To disable Screen Time, open your Settings app and tap the “Screen Time” category. It appears near the top of the list, just under “Do Not Disturb.”

Scroll down to the bottom of the Screen Time panel and tap the “Turn Off Screen Time” option.

Tap “Stop” to confirm. Screen Time will be disabled, any collected data will be deleted, and you’ll no longer receive those weekly report notifications.

To re-enable Screen Time, just return here and tap the “Turn On Screen Time” option.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to disable Screen Time notifications from Settings > Notifications, where you’d expect to find it. We hope Apple will provide this option in the future. For now, all you can do is disable Screen Time itself.