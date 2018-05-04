How to Delete Downloaded Files on Oculus Go

So you downloaded something really embarrassing on your Oculus Go headset, like a Linux fan club movie. Now you need to clean up your tracks, but where do you go? Here’s how to delete downloaded videos (or other files) on your Oculus Go.

This is a good time to point out that if you’re going to be browsing Linux fan sites on the web using your Oculus headset, you should use the built-in Oculus private browsing mode, or at least clear your browser history when you’re done. Nobody needs to see footage of Linux fans.

It’s also worth noting that even if you are using private browsing mode, if you download media instead of streaming it, you’re going to need to delete the files manually using this technique.

Deleting Downloaded Media on the Oculus Go Headset

First, you’ll want to head into the Gallery, using the menu on the bottom of the home screen. You probably already knew how to get there, but you’re the one reading this, not me, so you get a screenshot.

Once you’re there, hover over the item that you want to delete, and then click on the 3 dot menu to see the Delete option. Click it, and your troubles are over. Unless you have like 942 of these files, in which case it might be easier to delete them from your computer. Keep reading for that.

Deleting Downloaded Oculus Media via Your PC or Mac

It’s a heck of a lot easier to delete a ton of files from your computer, and if you plug your Oculus into your computer, you can delete files much quicker that way as well. So use the included USB cable and plug it right into your PC or Mac. You’ll be prompted on the Oculus with a question on whether you trust your computer, which we’ll assume that you do, so click Accept. It’s your computer, after all.

If you’re using a Mac, you’ll need to download the Android File Transfer tool from the official Android website, install it, and then open it up. You’ll immediately see the embarrassing files, and you can delete them all by selecting and right-clicking or using CMD + Delete. You might want to check Movies as well while you’re at it, depending on what apps you were using.

If you’re using a Windows PC, you’ll find the headset in File Explorer mounted under Computer as VR-Headset. Head into Download, and you can delete files from there. You might want to check Movies as well while you’re at it, depending on what apps you were using.

You can also use the same technique to transfer movies to your Oculus headset that you might want to watch. It’s a heck of a lot easier to download stuff from your PC, after all.