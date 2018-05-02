How to Check Which Version of macOS You’re Using

Apple releases new versions of the macOS operating system about once per year. Here’s how to check which release of the macOS operating system is installed on your MacBook, iMac, Mac Mini, or Mac Pro.

To find this information, click the Apple icon on the menu at the top left corner of your screen, and then select the “About This Mac” command.

The name of the macOS release you have installed appears on the Overview tab in the resulting window. The precise version number of your installed operating system appears below that.

In the screenshot below, we’re using macOS High Sierra, which is version 10.13. The version number says “10.13.4” because we’ve installed the latest security updates. These smaller updates are available from the “Updates” tab in the Mac App Store app.

Note: If you’re using an older version of the Mac operating system, it may be called “OS X” instead of macOS.

If you’re not using the latest version of macOS, you can install it from the Mac App Store—assuming your Mac’s hardware is still supported by Apple. To do this, click the “Software Update” button in the About This Mac window, which will open the Mac App Store. You can also launch the Mac App Store in another way—for example, by clicking its icon on your dock.

You can download and install the latest release of macOS on your Mac right from the app. We encourage you to back up your Mac before continuing, though—just to be safe.

