How to Find Contacts in the New Gmail

The new Gmail started rolling out last week, and it’s awesome. But many people are asking the same question: where did Contacts go?

The previous version of Gmail, now called “Classic Gmail,” had a drop-down at the top-left for quick access to Contacts and Tasks.

The new design adds Tasks to the new right side panel, which makes sense. But where is Contacts?

The short answer is that there is no quick link anymore. You can add one yourself, though, by using the little-used app drawer at the top right. You know what I’m talking about…this thing:

Click it and you’ll see a bunch of icons for various Google applications. If contacts isn’t there, click the “More” button at the bottom.

You should find Contacts down here for sure.

You can click and drag to re-arrange icons in the drawer, so drag the Contacts icon to wherever it makes sense for you.

Now, you can quickly access Contacts by opening the app drawer, and then clicking the “Contacts” button.

Alternative: Just Use a Bookmark

The method we just talked about (using the drawer) opens Contacts in a new tab, which some people aren’t happy with. There’s no way to fix this within Gmail itself, but if opening Contacts on the same screen is really important to you, you can just create a bookmark for Contacts in your browser.

Google Contacts lives at contacts.google.com, so simply open that page and add it to your bookmarks bar. You can now open your contacts whenever you want. Simple, right?