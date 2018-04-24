How to Move Ubuntu’s Launcher Bar to the Bottom or Right

You can now move the Ubuntu desktop’s launcher bar from the left side of your screen to the bottom or right instead. This works on Ubuntu 17.10 and 18.04, as Ubuntu now uses GNOME Shell instead of Unity.

This trick doesn’t even require obscure terminal commands, as it did with the Unity desktop. You can move the launcher with just a few clicks.

RELATED: What Unity Users Need to Know About Ubuntu 17.10’s GNOME Shell

To get started, click the system status icons at the top right corner of your screen, and then click the “Settings” icon in the popup that appears.

Click the “Dock” option in the sidebar of the Settings app to view the Dock settings.

To change the position of the dock from the left side of the screen, click the “Position on screen” drop down, and then select either the “Bottom” or “Right” option (there’s no “top” option because the top bar always takes that spot). The position of the dock immediately changes and you can close the Settings window.

You can also adjust other dock settings while you’ve got the window open. For example, if you want your dock to hide itself so it doesn’t always appear on your screen, enable the “Auto-hide the Dock” slider. The dock will hide itself whenever a window would appear over it, giving you more screen real estate. You can also change the size of the dock’s icons from here, making them larger or smaller by dragging the “Icon Size” slider to the right or left.