How to Send Web Pages from Chrome to Your Phone

There are times when you look something up in Chrome on your PC, but want to transfer it over to your smartphone. While there isn’t really a straightforward, built-in way to do that, we do have some other solutions for you for both iPhone and Android.

Maybe you’ve found an article that you’d like to read later on your mobile device. Maybe you’ve found a few reviews or a recipe you want to carry with you when you go shopping. There are lots of reasons you might search for things on your PC, but then want to get them onto your phone to put to use. The good news is that you do have some options. There are easy ways to do this—you just need to set things up first. We’re going to outline a few different options here, but nothing too intense. Let’s get to it!

If You’re Willing to Use an Extension: Pushbullet

When it comes to getting almost anything from Chrome to your phone, Pushbullet is your huckleberry. It’s available for iOS and Android on the mobile side, and you’ll also need to install the Chrome Pushbullet extension.

Go ahead and install it on both ends and get signed up for the service. If you hit any snags (or are curious what else you can do with Pushbullet), check out our full post.

With everything running on both ends, right-click the web page you want to send your phone, jump down to the Pushbullet on the context menu, and select your device. And, bam! It immediately shows up on your phone as a link in the Pushbullet app.

If you use Android, you’ll get a notification, too. On iOS, you’ll have to open the Pushbullet app manually to find your link. In the end, though, if you know you’re sending a link, hopping into the app to find it isn’t a big deal. Also, every link you’ve sent shows up in the app.

If You Don’t Want an Extension: Chrome’s Native Tab Syncing

If you’re not into the idea of doing this with an extension and app on your phone, you can always just use Chrome’s native tab syncing. It’s a bit more of a hassle this way, but you don’t need anything else—just the Chrome browser on your computer and phone.

On your phone, you can access the open tabs in the Chrome browser on your PC. Just open the settings menu, and then tap the “Recent Tabs” command.

This open a screen with the newest tabs open on your other devices. Just pick the one you want opened on your phone, and boom—there it is.

If You Use a Mac and an iPhone or iPad: Use AirDrop

If you’re a Mac and iOS user, you can bypass all of the above and just use AirDrop. With a page open in Chrome on your Mac, just head to File > Share > AirDrop.

In the window that pops up, select the device to which you want to send the page.

And that’s all there is to it.

Getting a page from your computer to your phone shouldn’t be a hassle, and using these methods, it’s not. Once it’s set up, Pushbullet is by far the fastest and easiest—and it supports a ton of other features too.