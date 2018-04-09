How to Clear Your Facebook Search History

Search histories can tell a lot about you, and that’s especially true of Facebook’s search history. If you don’t want that sort of data left sitting around, here’s how to clear it.

How to View Your Search History

How you get to your search history in the first place varies a bit, depending on whether you’re using the iOS or Android mobile apps, or the web interface.

On iOS

Tap the three horizontal lines and go to Settings > Activity Log.

Tap the “Category” dropdown and select the “Search History” item.

This shows all your recent searches.

On Android

Tap the three horizontal lines, scroll down to Help and Settings, and then select the “Activity Log” item.

Tap the “Filter” setting, and then tap the “Search History” option.

Now you’ll see all your recent searches.

On the Facebook Website

Go to your Profile and click the “View Activity Log” button.

In the Filters sidebar on the left, click the “More” option.

And then click the “Search History” setting.

These are all the searches you’ve made on Facebook.

How to Clear Your Entire Facebook Search History

To delete your entire search history, tap or click the “Clear Searches” option in your Activity log. This one is pretty much the same no matter what platform you’re using.

And just like that, your entire search history on Facebook will vanish.

How to Remove a Single Item in Your Facebook Search History

You also can remove individual items from your Facebook history if you don’t want to delete the whole thing. How you do it depends on whether you’re using the iOS or Android apps, or the web interface.

On iOS and Android

To remove a single item from your search history on iOS or Android tap the X next to the search you want to delete.

This clears that item from your search history.

On the Facebook Website

To remove one thing from your search history on the web, click the “Edit” button next to it.

And then click the “Delete” button.