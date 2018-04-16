How to Use Samsung Smart Switch to Update Your Galaxy Phone

Samsung’s Smart Switch is a unique tool for transferring data from an old device to your new Galaxy phone, but it also offers a way to update your phone quickly and easily. Here’s how.

What is Smart Switch?

Smart Switch is Samsung’s tool for quickly and easily transitioning from an old phone—be it Android, Windows Phone (haha), or even an iPhone. It helps users bring all their important data from an old phone to their new Galaxy handset. It’s available as an Android app for direct Android-to-Android transfers, but the PC or Mac app is more fully featured.

For example, you can use it as a backup tool for a Galaxy handset, offering the option to back up all important data from the phone to a PC. It also has an option to encrypt said data, keeping it safe and secure.

But Smart Switch for PC or Mac also offers a quick and easy way to update your Galaxy handset. While it doesn’t necessarily bypass carrier approval or some such to get you updated quicker, it does offer a way to skip the line when you know your carrier is pushing an update to your handset and you don’t have it yet.

How to Use Smart Switch to Update Your Phone

First things first—you’re going to need a copy of Smart Switch installed on your computer. Go ahead and grab the download from here and get it installed.

Next, connect your Galaxy phone and let’s do this thing.

With your phone connected over USB, fire up Smart Switch. It should take a few moments to look for your phone, and then automatically connect. If you’re using a secured lock screen, you’ll need to unlock the device before Smart Switch can connect.

After the connection is established and your phone is unlocked, Smart Switch lets you know if there’s an update available. If there’s something to install, click the “Update” button.

A dialog box pops up, letting you know that it’s going to update your phone to the latest version. Click “Continue” to get started.

Another window pops up with some general warning and notes. Click “All Confirmed” to continue.

The download should start immediately. Depending on the size of the update file and your internet connection, this could take a bit.

When it’s finished downloading, the software update begins. If you’re using a Windows PC, you may have to grant UAC access here before it will install.

The installation takes a bit of time—just let it do its thing while you go get a coffee.

While it’s finished, the phone automatically reboots into Download mode—don’t panic, this is totally normal! The progress bar on both the phone and Smart Switch window will let you know how things are coming along. Again, just chill and let it do its thing.

When it’s totally finished, a pop up lets you know that the update is complete, and that you need to disconnect and reconnect the cable.

If you want to continue using Smart Switch for any reason, disconnect and reconnect. If you only needed to update, you’re finished here and can just disconnect your phone.