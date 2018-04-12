How to Find Out What Model of Android Phone You Have

Because of the sheer number of Android phones out there, it can be a challenge to figure out (or remember) which handset you have. Here’s how you can find out.

Look For the Model On the Phone Itself

The first thing you should try is looking on the phone itself to see if the model number is printed there, so start by flipping your phone over. If you’re running a Samsung or LG handset, there’s a good chance the model is listed right there on the back. Pretty simple!

But if there isn’t anything on the back of the phone, or you need more info (like a specific model number), you can find this info in the phone’s settings.

Find Your Phone’s Model Number in Its Settings

Regardless of what phone you’re using, you should be able to find detailed information about the model in the Settings menu. Pull the notification shade down, and then tap the gear icon to get there.

Note: On some phones, you may need to pull the shade down twice to expose the gear icon.

On the Settings screen, scroll all the way down to the bottom and look for the About Phone section. On some phones—like those running stock Android Oreo (8.x)—you may need to head into the System menu first to see the About Phone item.

Left: Samsung Galaxy S9; Center and right: Pixel 2 XL

You should see the most basic info here—like your phone’s name. This is generally the “generic” name of the phone, like LG G5 or Samsung Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S9 has a totally resigned About Phone menu that shows most of the info you need on one screen.

If this is all you need, then you’re done. But if you need something more specific, like the handset’s model number, you may need to go deeper. This information may be displayed elsewhere on the About Phone screen, so just scroll down a bit.

Some manufacturers even hide this information one level deeper. If you don’t see the model number on the main About Phone screen, look for a “Hardware Info” entry and tap that.

Boom—should be there.

Use a Third-Party App If You’re Still Having Trouble

And if you’re still having trouble finding this information on your phone, there’s one more solution for you: a third-party app named Droid Hardware Info.

This isn’t the first time we’ve recommended this app, as it’s great for getting all the details about your phone. Give it a quick install and fire it up. The very first bit of info here should be the model number. Easy peasy.

It really shouldn’t be this hard to find the model number of your phone, but there we are. There are a lot of different manufacturers making Android phones, and a lot of different versions of Android out there in the wild. With a little digging, though, you can find the information you’re after.