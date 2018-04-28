What is the Latest Version of Windows 10?

The latest version of Windows 10 is the April 2018 Update, version “1803,” which was released on April 30, 2018. Microsoft releases new major updates every six months.

These major updates can take some time to reach your PC, since Microsoft and PC manufacturers do extensive testing before fulling rolling them out. Let’s take a look what’s included in the latest version, how to find our what version you’re running, and how you can skip the wait and get the latest version if you don’t already have it.

The Latest Version is the April 2018 Update

The latest version of Windows 10 is the April 2018 Update. This is Windows 10 version 1803, and it was released on April 30, 2018. This update was codenamed “Redstone 4” during its development process, and its original rumored name was the “Spring Creators Update.”

Windows 10’s April 2018 Update includes a number of new features and smaller improvements, including a Timeline of tasks you’ve recently performed that can sync between your devices, Nearby Sharing for sharing files and links with other nearby PCs over Bluetooth, and Focus Assist for automatically muting notifications. Other tweaks like native support for HEIF images and tab muting in Microsoft Edge are also very useful.

How to Check if You Have the Latest Version

To see which version of Windows 10 you have, open your Start menu, and then click the gear-shaped “Settings” icon to open the Settings app. You can also fire up the app by pressing Windows+I.

Head to System > About in the Settings window, and then scroll down toward the bottom to the “Windows Specifications” section.

A version number of “1803” indicates that you’re using the April 2018 Update. This is the latest version. If you see a lower version number, you’re using an older version.

How to Update to the Latest Version

When Microsoft provides the update to your PC, it automatically installs itself. But Microsoft doesn’t provide new Windows updates to all PCs at once. Instead, Microsoft rolls them out slowly over time, after both Microsoft and the various PC manufacturers check to see if they cause problems with different hardware configurations. If your PC doesn’t get the update, Microsoft isn’t completely confident it will work on your hardware just yet.

However, you can override this and choose to install the update anyway. After all, you can always downgrade back to your current version of Windows 10 if you have any problems, assuming you choose to do so within 10 days after upgrading. There’s some risk here, but you are still installing a stable operating system update.

To install the update anyway, you can now head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click the “Check for Updates” button. If a stable version of Windows 10 is available, Windows Update will automatically find and download it—even if it hasn’t been rolled out to your PC yet.

You can also visit Microsoft’s Download Windows 10 page to update. Click the “Update now” button to download the Update Assistant tool, and then run the tool. It will upgrade your PC to the latest version of Windows 10.

If you see a higher version number than 1803 on your system, you’re likely running an unstable Insider Preview version of Windows. The next major update is currently codenamed Redstone 5 and is version “1809,” which means it will likely launch in October 2018.