How to Hide Your Activity Status on Instagram

Instagram recently added a new option that allows other users to see when you were last active on the service in their direct messages. If you’re not into letting everyone on the planet know what you’re up to every minute of the day, you can disable it pretty easily.

First, open the Instagram app, then jump over to your profile by tapping the last icon in the navigation bar.

You’ll need to head into the Settings menu—on iOS, it’s a little cog icon beside the “Edit profile” button. On Android, tap the three buttons in the upper right corner.

From there, just scroll down to the bottom of the “Settings” section until you find an option labeled “Show Activity Status.” Disable that joker.

It’s worth mentioning that if you choose to hide your activity status, you won’t be able to see other users’ statuses either. I guess Instagram wants this to be a two-way street. Heh.