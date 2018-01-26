How to Fix Android MMS Issues on Cricket Wireless

If you’re on Cricket Wireless and use an Android phone, there’s a reasonably decent chance you could be having issues receiving MMS messages (aka picture and video messages). Fortunately, there’s a quick and easy fix…now that we’ve actually figured out what’s going on here.

What’s the Problem?

In short, you can’t receive MMS—the fancy term for picture messages. You’ll get a notification showing that there’s a message to download, but you won’t be able to download it. It’s frustrating.

The problem stems from APNs—Access Point Names—that auto-download from your carrier, oftentimes after a reboot. The APN is the identifier that tells the phone where and how to access specific things on the network—in this case, MMS. And in the case of Cricket, it sometimes downloads multiple copies, one of which is missing key information required in order to correctly process MMS. For some reason, this causes issues with MMS even if the correct one is set as the default. The mere presence of the incorrect APN causes problems. It’s really a weird situation.

How to Fix It

The good news? It’s a simple fix—you just need to know where to look. To find your phone’s APNs, first pull down the notification shade and tap the gear icon.

From here, things will be a bit different depending on what version of Android your phone is using. I’ll cover the most common ones.

Android Oreo

In the Settings menu, choose “Network & Internet,” then “Mobile Network.”

Tap the Advanced dropdown button, then select Access Point Names.

From here, skip down to “Fix Your APN” below.

Android Nougat or Below

In the Settings menu, select “More” under the Wireless & Networks menu, then “Cellular Networks.”

In this menu, select “Access Point Names.”

From here, skip down to the “Fix Your APN” section below.

Samsung Galaxy S7 / S8 / Note 8

The following instructions are for Galaxy devices running Nougat.

In the Settings menu, first tap on “Connections,” then “Mobile Networks.”

From there, tap on “Access Point Names.”

Now it’s time to fix the problem.

Fix Your APN

Once you make it into the APN menu on your particular device, the steps should be the same for all devices. You’ll see a screen like this:

If you have multiple APNs with the same name here—usually “internet,” there’s your issue. Tap on each one to see its details. You want to use the one with the following settings:

Name: internet

internet APN: ndo

ndo Proxy: Not set

Not set Port: Not set

Not set Username: Not set

Not set Password: Not set

Not set Server: Not set

Not set MMSC: http://mmsc.aiowireless.net

http://mmsc.aiowireless.net MMS Proxy: proxy.aiowireless.net

proxy.aiowireless.net MMS Port: 80

80 MCC: 310

310 MNC: 150

150 Authentication Type: Not set

Not set APN Type: default,mms,supl,hipri,fota

default,mms,supl,hipri,fota APN Protocol: IPv4/IPv6

IPv4/IPv6 APN Roaming Protocol: IPv4/IPv6

IPv4/IPv6 APN Enable/Disable: enabled

enabled Bearer: Uspecificed

Uspecificed MVNO Type: None

None MNVO Value: Not set

Once you’ve found the correct one, delete the other one. Do this by tapping on it to open its details, then three dots in the upper right corner, and choosing “Delete APN.”

Again, delete the one that doesn’t match the above details. If you only have one APN, modify its details to match the above list.

That should do it—once the incorrect APN has been removed, you should be able to send and receive MMS messages without issues. Just keep in mind that you may need to recheck the settings every time you reboot the phone, since APNs will likely be re-downloaded. It’s a stupid issue to have, I know, but at least it’s also an easy fix.