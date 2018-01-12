How To Quote Someone In WhatsApp

If you’re part of a WhatsApp group chat, the conversation can move fast. Set your phone down for an hour or two and you can easily come back to 100 messages. Normally this is fine, but if you’ve an important point to make or need to reply to a question from much earlier, you can’t just weigh in without confusing everyone. Enter quoting messages.

When you quote a message on WhatsApp, it attaches the original message to your new one. This makes it really easy for everyone to know what exactly you’re talking about. Here’s how to do it.

On an iPhone

On an iPhone, find the message you want to quote and drag it to the right.

This attaches the selected message to your new message, which you can then send as normal.

On an Android Phone

On an Android phone, tap and hold the message you want to quote until it’s selected.

Next, tap the left facing arrow to attach the selected message to your new message.

Write your reply, and then send your message as normal.

Quoting someone in WhatsApp isn’t just useful for group messages. It works in individual conversations, too, should you need to recall an older message or want to attach information you’ve sent previously—like an address or phone number—without typing it out again.